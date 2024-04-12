Gambrell Renard Exhibits Evoke Urban Classic Electric Motorcycles at Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Lifestyle Expo
The Evoke Urban Classic Electric Motorcycle Will be on Display inside the Long Beach Convention Center April 19th-21st 9am-6pmLONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is known for showcasing the latest and greatest in the world of motorsports. This year, the event will also feature a display by designer lifestyle brand Gambrell Renard of cutting-edge electric motorcycles from Evoke Motorcycles, a leading manufacturer of sustainable transportation solutions. The Evoke Electric Motorcycles will be on display at the Lifestyle Expo from April 19th to 21st, offering attendees a glimpse into the future of eco-friendly transportation.
Evoke Urban Classic Electric Motorcycles are a game-changer in the world of two-wheeled vehicles. These sleek and powerful bikes are fully electric, emitting zero emissions and providing a smooth and quiet ride. With a top speed of 87 mph and a range of up to 155 miles on a single charge, the Evoke Electric Urban Classic Motorcycles are not only environmentally friendly, but also practical for everyday use. This summer Evoke Motorcycles will release their 6061-GT model that has a top speed of 142mph and an impressive 410mile range on a single charge.
The Lifestyle Expo at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is the perfect platform for designer Gambrell Renard to showcase the innovative Evoke Electric Motorcycles. Attendees will have the opportunity to see the bikes up close and learn more about their features and benefits.
"We are thrilled to be a part of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach and to have the opportunity to showcase our brand and the Evoke Electric Motorcycles at the Lifestyle Expo," said designer Gambrell Renard. "We believe that sustainable transportation is the way of the future and we are excited to offer a high-performance, eco-friendly option. We invite everyone to come and see the bikes in person and experience the future of transportation."
Don't miss your chance to see the Evoke Electric Motorcycles at the 200Mph Beach Party! With their sleek design, impressive performance, and eco-friendly features, these bikes are sure to turn heads and change the way we think about transportation. For more information, visit Gambrell Renard's website or stop by their display at the expo.
Evoke 6061-GT Night Ride