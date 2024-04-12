UPDATE: Predicine Introduces PredicineCARE™ NGS Kit for Tumor Profiling





HAYWARD, Calif., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predicine, Inc., a leading molecular insights company, announced the release of its innovative PredicineCARE™ NGS Kit. This offering presents a research-use-only (RUO) next-generation sequencing (NGS) kit packaged for genomic profiling across various cancers, enabling tumor profiling.



The PredicineCARE™ NGS assay was granted Breakthrough Device Designation (BDD) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on August 23, 2022. This newly introduced PredicineCARE™ NGS kit integrates a comprehensive, state-of-the-art NGS assay capable of detecting point mutations, indels, fusions, amplifications, and deletions in key cancer-associated genes. It harnesses cell-free DNA (cfDNA) from liquid biopsy samples such as blood and urine, along with genomic DNA from FFPE tissues.

“We are delighted to present the PredicineCARE™ NGS Kit specifically tailored to address the evolving needs of pharmaceutical companies and testing laboratories seeking decentralized lab testing options,” said Dr. Shidong Jia, Predicine’s Founder, Chairman, and CEO. “Predicine’s centralized global lab network coupled with the decentralized kitted offering provides a standardized approach to enable tumor profiling on a global scale.”

About Predicine

Predicine is a leading molecular insights company committed to advancing precision medicine in oncology. Predicine has developed a proprietary cell-free DNA and cell-free RNA-based liquid biopsy technology enabling minimally invasive molecular diagnosis for treatment selection, therapy monitoring, and minimal residual disease and early cancer detection. The Predicine portfolio comprises state-of-the-art blood, urine, and tissue-based Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) assays designed for harmonized global use in research, clinical development, companion diagnostic (CDx) development, and patient testing. With operational hubs in Silicon Valley, Houston, Chicago, and Shanghai, Predicine collaborates with leading biopharma companies, institutions, and governments in personalized healthcare on a global scale. For more information, please visit us on http://www.predicine.com and follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter (X).

