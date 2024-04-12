Celebrating Excellence: Business Awards UK Honors Winners of the 2024 Construction and Engineering Awards
Business Awards UK unveils the outstanding winners and finalists of the 2024 Construction and Engineering Awards, spotlighting innovation, dedication, and sustainability
HALIFAX, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Business Awards UK proudly presents the champions of the 2024 Construction and Engineering Awards, honouring remarkable achievements across the construction and engineering sectors. This year, we celebrate the innovation, dedication, and excellence of entities driving forward the standards of quality, sustainability, and client satisfaction in the UK’s construction and engineering landscapes.
Business Awards UK 2024 Construction and Engineering Awards Winners
- On The Tools - Health and Safety Excellence Award
- RTC – Remedial Treatment Consultants - 2024 Contractor of the Year
- Joshua Lewis Carpentry & Construction - 2024 Construction Company of the Year
- Craig Stott Installations - Exceptional Customer Satisfaction
- GPS Marine and Civil Services - Outstanding Civil Engineering Project
- Valcan - 2024 Construction Supplier of the Year
- Core Conservation - Best Renovation/Restoration Project
- Honeywell Survey & Design - Best Engineering Consultancy
- Mervyn Rose Engineering - Best Family Business
- SMC Plumbing and Heating - 2024 Engineering Firm of the Year
- Aliva UK - Innovation in Construction Materials
- Floor Cure UK - Rising Star Award
- Keepmoat Homes - Residential Development of the Year
- IN A JAM - Green Building Initiative of the Year, Excellence in Sustainable Infrastructure
Business Awards UK 2024 Construction and Engineering Awards Finalists
- Balfour Beatty - Health and Safety Excellence Award Finalist, Outstanding Civil Engineering Project Finalist
- Joshua Lewis Carpentry & Construction - Best Renovation/Restoration Project Finalist
- Craig Stott Installations - 2024 Construction Company of the Year Finalist
- Core Conservation - Innovation in Construction Materials Finalist
- Mervyn Rose Engineering - 2024 Construction Company of the Year Finalist
- Shaw’s Plumbing And Heating Limited - Best Family Business Finalist
- DL Gas & Maintenance - 2024 Engineering Firm of the Year Finalist
- Sealantonline - 2024 Construction Supplier of the Year Finalist
- Aliva UK - Green Building Initiative of the Year Finalist
- Wood Flooring Kent - Exceptional Customer Satisfaction Finalist, Rising Star Award Finalist
- Sanderson construction group - Health and Safety Excellence Award Finalist
- Cuckfield Roofing & Leadwork - Exceptional Customer Satisfaction Finalist, Best Family Business Finalist
- Floor Cure UK - Best Renovation/Restoration Project Finalist, 2024 Contractor of the Year Finalist
- Rubik Builders - Excellence in Sustainable Infrastructure Finalist
- CharterHouse Surveyors - Best Engineering Consultancy Finalist
- EV Blocks - Innovation in Construction Materials Finalist
- Searchland - 2024 Construction Supplier of the Year Finalist
The 2024 Construction and Engineering Awards exemplify the sector's push towards innovation, excellence in project delivery, and sustainable practices. These awards spotlight the transformative efforts that are not only shaping the skyline but also ensuring the health, safety, and satisfaction of the communities they serve.
This year's winners have set themselves apart in implementing groundbreaking safety measures, advancing sustainability, enhancing customer satisfaction, and employing cutting-edge technology. Their achievements underscore a significant shift towards more responsible, efficient, and client-focused construction and engineering practices.
The commitment to excellence demonstrated by both winners and finalists paints a promising picture of the industry's future, reflecting a collective endeavour towards not just meeting but exceeding the evolving demands of modern construction and engineering challenges.
This year's accolades also highlight the industry's pivotal role in fostering a safer, more sustainable, and innovative future. Through the adoption of green initiatives, focus on mental health, and pioneering technological integrations, the winners and finalists are leading the way in creating value for their clients and communities, setting a commendable example for the rest of the industry.
As we look to the future, the 2024 Construction and Engineering Awards serve as a beacon of inspiration, encouraging continued innovation, commitment to excellence, and a dedication to sustainable practices within the sector. These recognitions celebrate the remarkable strides made by the industry's leading lights, whose visionary projects and initiatives continue to elevate the standards of construction and engineering in the UK.
For more information on the 2024 Construction and Engineering Awards and to discover more about this year’s outstanding achievements, please contact Business Awards UK.
Company Details:
Organization: Business Awards UK
Contact Person: Mark Byrne, Director
Email: mark@business-awards.uk
Website: https://business-awards.uk
Contact Number: +441422 771042
Country: United Kingdom
City: HALIFAX
