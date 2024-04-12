PRESS RELEASE – OFFICIAL LAUNCH OF SAMOA QUALIFICATIONS (SQs) AND NATIONAL COMPETENCY STANDARDS (NCSs) IN INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY (ICT)

The Samoa Qualifications Authority launched four Samoa Qualifications (SQs) with embedded National Competency Standards (NCSs) in Information and Communication Technology field, Samoa Certificates I-IV. The event took place on April 11th 2024, 4pm at the Lava Hotel. SQA partners and stakeholders such as government ministries and corporations, Post School Education and Training (PSET) providers, the private sector and professional associations were invited to witness this milestone.

The Minister of Education and Culture, Honorable Seu’ula Ioane Tua’au delivered the keynote address stating that SQA has carried out this task and achieved it, in accordance with its mandated functions stipulated in the SQA Act 2010, also highlighted in the Education Sector Plan 2019 – 2024 and SQA Corporate Plan 2021 – 2024. The development of these SQs and NCS derived from skills requirements within the ICT industry in response to the Key Priority Area 3 of the Pathway for the Development of Samoa Financial Year 2021/2022 – 2025/2026 (PDS FY2021/2022 – 2025/2026) for Quality Education”

The rapid increase in technological advancements worldwide have seen the need for the local industries to adapt and keep abreast with technological developments and changes. From here instigated the need for learners of Samoa to obtain the relevant skills and knowledge required by employers. In February 2021, a Public Needs Analysis consultation was conducted to inform the development of the SQs and NCS in the field of ICT. With the SQA Board of Director’s approval, the Qualifications development team commenced the work through contractual partnership with the Technical Assistant. SQA also established the ICT Sector Advisory Group (ICTSAG) from relevant stakeholders to provide technical advice, validate and endorse the developed SQs with embedded NCSs.

Honorable Seu’ula Ioane Tua’au acknowledged the assistance and funding by the governments of New Zealand and Australia through the Budget Support Scheme. In addition, Minister of Education and Culture also acknowledged the Technical Assistant, ICT Sector Advisory Group, Qualifications Registration Panel, PSET providers and SQA Board, management and staff for their collective effort is this great achievement.

For more information please contact our SQA office at 20976 or email; sqa@sqa.gove.ws or visit our website; www.sqa.gov.ws and our social media platforms; Facebook and Instagram

ENDS.

SOURCE – Samoa Qualifications Authority – SQA