MPD is Searching for a Person of Interest in Stanton Road Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a person of interest in a shooting that occurred in 2600 block of Stanton Road, Southeast.

On Sunday, March 31, 2024, at 12:00 a.m., Seventh District officers responded to the listed location, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The person of interest was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24047967