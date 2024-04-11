MPD Arrests Woman After Northwest Barricade

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District have arrested a woman who threatened and pointed a gun at officers during an eviction.

On Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at approximately 11:53 a.m., members of the US Marshals Service were attempting to evict the woman from her apartment, in the 4000 block of Cathedral Avenue, Northwest. The Marshalls knocked on the woman’s door and announced they were there to serve an eviction. The woman threatened the Marshals saying she would shoot them. MPD Officers responded to the apartment building and declared a barricade.

MPD’s Emergency Response Team responded to the scene. On two occasions during the barricade, the woman brandished a firearm and pointed it at officers. Officers were able to safely place 59-year-old Camille Ceasar of Northwest, D.C. under arrest for two counts of Assault on a Police Officer and Threats to Kidnap or Injure a Person.

A handgun and multiple rounds of ammunition were recovered from the apartment.

CCN: 24053705

