Arrest Made in a Burglary One and Sexual Abuse Offense

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit announce the arrest of a man for a Burglary One and Sexual Abuse offense that occurred at a residence in the 1700 block of Columbia Road, Northwest.

On Thursday, April 11, 2024, at 3:50 a.m., the victim reported the suspect had unlawfully entered their residence and had engaged in unwanted sexual acts with the victim. The suspect fled the residence on foot. Responding officers were able to locate and arrest the suspect.

As a result of the detective’s investigation, 33-year-old Tremayne Anthony Thompson, of Northwest, was charged with Second Degree Sex Abuse and Burglary in the First Degree.

CCN: 24054009

