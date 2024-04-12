Concierge Auctions’ Inaugural ‘Spring Showcase’ in Los Angeles Garners White Glove Results, with 100% of Lots Sold

Nearly $120 million in aggregate bids achieved; two of the largest oceanfront parcels on California’s Pacific Coast Highway headline the evening sale

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions, the world's leading luxury real estate auction marketplace, announced this evening the success of its ‘Spring Showcase’ inaugural sale in Los Angeles. From The Maybourne Beverly Hills, the monumental auction streamed live on conciergeauctions.com, achieving white-glove results, with 100% of lots sold and nearly $120 million in aggregate bids placed.

Held as part of its 2024 sales series spanning Los Angeles, New York, and Dubai, the event featured a hand-picked selection of marquee real estate offerings, including two of the largest oceanfront parcels on California’s Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu and Laguna Beach. Also featured was a private retreat with two residences on nearly four acres near Las Vegas, Nevada.

Conducted by Concierge Auctions’ head auctioneer, Frank Trunzo, an audience of more than 100 were in attendance as property connoisseurs competed in the room, on the telephone via a team of specialists, and online.

Facts & Figures from the Auction:

• White-glove results, with 100% sell through rate

• Nearly $120 million in aggregate bids placed

• 90% increase above average Starting Bid prices achieved

“Tonight was a testament to the strength of our platform and network, connecting discerning buyers with remarkable properties and helping clients experience the utmost reach and efficiency in their transactions,” said Krystal Aeby, President of Concierge Auctions. “Our live auctions continue to be our most sought-after events, and our inaugural sale in Los Angeles is not only proof of this, but also our dedication to excellence, our commitment to breaking barriers, and our collective continuance to make history. Achievements like this event are what sets Concierge Auctions apart as the leading in our industry.”

Highlights from the sale:

Offered for the first time collectively in partnership with Bill and Daniel Moss of Coldwell Banker Realty and located in star-studded Malibu, California, ‘Encinal Canyon Bluff’ saw six bidders and $27.45 million in aggregate bids, selling for $3.696 million—an increase of more than 150% over the average Starting Bid. As one of the largest and most unique land holdings along the striking Pacific Coast Highway, the property spans 130 acres in three separate parcels encompassing ‘Encinal Canyon Bluff’, representing one of the last premier bluff-top properties with unobstructed ocean views, perched along the mountain, with celebrity estates fringing the coast below.

In partnership with Garrett Weston of Coldwell Banker Realty, nestled along the picturesque Pacific Coast Highway in the exclusive South Laguna Beach enclave, one of Southern California’s most coveted communities, 31987 Coast Highway saw five bidders and $14.5 million in aggregate bids, selling for $5.04 million—an increase of 55% over the average Starting Bid. The three-quarters-of-an-acre coastal property overlooks the glittering waves of the Pacific Ocean below, providing a singular opportunity to build a private, uniquely individual retreat.

Owned by world renowned author Terry Goodkind, ‘The Goodkind Estate’, located at 1505 and 1507 San Felipe Drive in Boulder City, Nevada, saw eight bidders, selling for $4.032 million—an increase of 64% over the average Starting Bid. Offered in partnership with Amber Bartholomew of Desert Sun Realty, the two residence retreat on nearly four acres offers a truly private setting with fully fenced, park-like grounds that include walking trails, a koi pond, and views of the Red and Black Mountain peaks.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Concierge Auctions is currently accepting consignments for its ‘Summer Showcase’ in New York in July and its ‘Fall Showcase’ in Dubai in October.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 38 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

Kari Hegarty

BerlinRosen

+1 845.548.9216

kari.hegarty@berlinrosen.com