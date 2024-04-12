Submit Release
Wenstrup Reveals Emails from Whistleblower Alleging Additional Attempts by Fauci Advisor to Subvert Transparency About COVID-19 Origins

WASHINGTON — Today, Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Chairman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) revealed new information from a whistleblower that appears to provide additional evidence of Dr. David Morens — a top advisor to Dr. Anthony Fauci — intentionally subverting federal transparency laws to shield discussions related to the origins of COVID-19.

During his transcribed interview with the Select Subcommittee in January, Dr. Morens denied deleting any federal COVID-19 origins records . This claim raised serious concerns as it was partially inconsistent with emails previously released by the Select Subcommittee in which Dr. Morens stated “I always try to communicate over gmail because my NIH email is FOIA’d constantly” and “I will delete anything I don’t want to see in the New York Times.” The Select Subcommittee is now in possession of new, alleged communication between Dr. Morens’s personal Gmail account, EcoHealth Alliance President Dr. Peter Daszak, and Boston University Professor Dr. Gerald Keusch regarding COVID-19. These emails raise serious concerns about federal health officials potentially covering up the pandemic’s origin.

Examples of emails sent from Dr. Morens’s Gmail to Dr. Daszak and Dr. Keusch can be found below:

In today’s letter to Dr. Keusch and Boston University, Chairman Wenstrup is requesting the production of any documents and communication related to correspondence with Dr. Morens, Dr. Daszak, and other individuals and entities with knowledge of and access to COVID-19 origins material. This letter continues our investigation into the potential cover-up of COVID-19 origins information by America’s public health authorities.

Read Chairman Wenstrup’s letter to Boston University Professor and Associate Director

National Emerging Infectious Disease Laboratory Institute Dr. Gerald Keusch here.

