Juvenile Escapee Apprehended; Now in Secure Custody

State and local law enforcement officials have apprehended a juvenile who on April 11 escaped during transit to the Cabarrus Juvenile Detention Center.

Officials with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department took the juvenile identified as Jeremiah W. back into custody on April 11 at 6:25 p.m. on Brookshire Boulevard in Charlotte. Jeremiah W. will be returned to secure custody at a Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention juvenile detention center.