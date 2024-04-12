Submit Release
Derby Barracks/Missing Person

VSP News Release-Missing Person

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  24A5001836

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Jeff Ferrier                             

STATION:  Derby                     

CONTACT#:  802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME:  4/11/24       1547 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  Loop Road, Troy, VT

 

MISSING PERSON:  Roy Rivers                                               

AGE:  75

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Troy, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

              On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks was notified that Roy Rivers had left in a vehicle from his home in Troy, VT, and his destination was unknown.  Rivers had reportedly left in a 2009 tan Chevrolet Silverado with a tan truck cap covering the bed.  There are concerns for Rivers' welfare and at this time, it is unknown what direction and/or location he may have been traveling to.  A picture of Rivers is attached as well as the vehicle he was last seen leaving his residence in today.  Anyone with information that may lead to locating Rivers, is urged to contact the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.  Tips can also be submitted online at  https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.



Trooper Jeff Ferrier

Vermont State Police

Troop A - Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

(802) 334-8881


