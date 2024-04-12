Minister O’Brien approves over €100m funding for almost 550 new affordable cost rental homes

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD, has announced funding approval to deliver 547 new cost rental homes across five different local authorities. The funding will further increase the supply of affordable secure rental homes in high demand areas across Ireland.
