AB1214 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Campaigns and Elections - 2024-04-11

WISCONSIN, April 11 - An Act to amend 8.05 (1) (a), 8.05 (3) (a), 8.05 (4) (a), 8.05 (4) (b), 8.10 (2) (a), 8.11 (1m) (c), 8.50 (4) (f) 1., 8.50 (4) (f) 2., 11.1111 (1) (a) 1., 17.21 (3), 17.21 (5), 17.245, 17.25 (1) (d) and 59.10 (3) (e) of the statutes; Relating to: the first date on which nomination papers may be circulated for the spring election.