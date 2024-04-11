AB1217 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Ways and Means - 2024-04-11

WISCONSIN, April 11 - An Act to amend 71.05 (6) (a) 15., 71.21 (4) (a), 71.26 (2) (a) 4., 71.34 (1k) (g), 71.45 (2) (a) 10. and 238.12 (1); and to create 71.05 (6) (b) 57., 71.07 (11), 71.10 (4) (em), 71.26 (1) (j), 71.28 (11), 71.30 (3) (am), 71.45 (1) (e), 71.47 (11), 71.49 (1) (am) and 238.309 of the statutes; Relating to: creating an employee ownership conversion costs tax credit and an exemption for capital gains from the transfer of a business to employee ownership. (FE)