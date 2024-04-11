AB1223 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety - 2024-04-11
WISCONSIN, April 11 - An Act to repeal 895.46 (1) (b), (d), and (dm); and to create 893.822 and 895.46 (6m) of the statutes; Relating to: eliminating public official immunity as a defense to civil liability claims against law enforcement officers and prohibiting indemnification for judgments against law enforcement officers. (FE)
Status: A - Criminal Justice and Public Safety
Important Actions (newest first)
