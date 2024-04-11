Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,768 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,920 in the last 365 days.

AB1223 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety - 2024-04-11

WISCONSIN, April 11 - An Act to repeal 895.46 (1) (b), (d), and (dm); and to create 893.822 and 895.46 (6m) of the statutes; Relating to: eliminating public official immunity as a defense to civil liability claims against law enforcement officers and prohibiting indemnification for judgments against law enforcement officers. (FE)

Status: A - Criminal Justice and Public Safety

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab1223

You just read:

AB1223 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety - 2024-04-11

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more