SB1106 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Financial Institutions and Sporting Heritage - 2024-04-11

WISCONSIN, April 11 - An Act to repeal 34.045; to amend 13.172 (1), 13.48 (13) (a), 13.62 (2), 13.94 (4) (a) 1., 13.95 (intro.), 16.002 (2), 16.004 (4), 16.004 (5), 16.004 (12) (a), 16.045 (1) (a), 16.15 (1) (ab), 16.41 (4), 16.417 (1) (b), 16.52 (7), 16.528 (1) (a), 16.53 (2), 16.54 (9) (a) 1., 16.765 (1), 16.765 (2), 16.765 (5), 16.765 (6), 16.765 (7) (intro.), 16.765 (7) (d), 16.765 (8), 16.85 (2), 16.865 (8), 20.907 (5) (e) 12r., 34.03 (2), 34.05 (4) (intro.), 34.07, 71.26 (1) (be), 77.54 (9a) (a), 100.45 (1) (dm) and 230.03 (3); and to create 13.94 (1) (dt), 13.94 (1s) (c) 11., 15.07 (1) (a) 7., 15.07 (2) (n), 15.07 (3) (bm) 7., 15.07 (5) (g), 15.185 (3), 19.42 (10) (t), 19.42 (13) (s), 20.195, 34.05 (5), 40.02 (54) (n), 70.11 (38v) and chapter 239 of the statutes; Relating to: creating an authority to be known as the Public Bank of Wisconsin and making an appropriation. (FE)