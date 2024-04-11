Governor Katie Hobbs Appoints Liz Archuleta and Jadyn Fisher to Arizona Board of Regents

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced the appointments of Liz Archuleta and Jadyn Fisher (Student Regent) to the Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR). With the appointments, Hobbs is bringing increased transparency and accountability to ABOR and the state university system. Governor Hobbs continues to work to ensure the Arizona Board of Regents and its members fulfill their responsibilities of governance and fiscal management of the universities.

“I am proud to add two outstanding members to the Arizona Board of Regents who share the mission of strengthening higher education for all Arizonans,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Liz Archuleta brings exceptional expertise in governance, management and budgetary matters to ABOR. As a Student Regent, Jadyn Fisher will be excellent in representing the voice and perspectives of our university students from across the state. I am looking forward to working with Liz, Jadyn and the other board members to improve accountability and transparency with the university system.”

“I am extremely honored to be appointed by Governor Hobbs to the Arizona Board of Regents to represent northern Arizona and serve our state in this capacity,” said Liz Archuleta. “As a native Arizonan, with five generations of family roots in Flagstaff, I bring my pioneering family history, knowledge of rural Arizona and a strong commitment to education and community building, coupled with extensive experience in board governance, public service and leadership. I am ready to roll up my sleeves and help shape the future of higher education in Arizona.” Liz will represent northern Arizona and replaces Lyndel Manson whose term has expired.

“I am so honored to have the opportunity to be a voice for students across Arizona, as well as a representative of Northern Arizona University. I am incredibly passionate about advocating for students and look forward to stepping into this role,” said Student Regent Jadyn Fisher. Jadyn replaces Student Regent Katelyn Rees who has concluded her two-year term on the Board.

More information about Governor Hobbs’ appointments is below:

Liz Archuleta

Elizabeth “Liz” Archuleta is a fourth-generation Northern Arizona native and a nationally recognized leader, serving the public for 25 years in board governance locally and at the nation’s highest levels. From her Sunnyside neighborhood in Flagstaff, where her pioneering family demonstrated what it means to have a strong work ethic and build a family-owned small business, to Capitol Hill, where she has testified before Congress on several occasions, Liz has earned a reputation as a fiscally conservative public servant, champion for education, effective consensus builder, proponent of economic development and tenacious problem solver who chases down complex issues and actively seeks and facilitates collaboration.

Archuleta currently serves Coconino, Apache and Navajo counties as president and CEO of the United Way of Northern Arizona. In this work, she is working to improve the quality of life for Arizona’s children, youth and families, creating lasting changes in community conditions from early childhood to higher education.

Archuleta has a clear understanding of the power of education, along with the need for an educated workforce to continue to attract today’s industries and grow Arizona’s economy. She believes education is the fuel that launches all learners to higher levels and holds a special place in her heart for those with developmental disabilities like her son, Demitrius. Archuleta is also a graduate of Northern Arizona University

Jadyn Fisher

Jadyn is currently a student at Northern Arizona University, where she is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and is in the Honors College. Jadyn has been an active leader in her community, having served multiple roles in the Associated Students of Northern Arizona University and as a campus living community assistant.

Previously, Jadyn served as Student Body Vice President at Sandra Day O’Connor High School and Junior Counselor at Arizona Association of Student Councils.

###