- Animal & Veterinary
-
Specific lots may contain elevated levels of magnesium, sodium, calcium and/or phosphorus
- ADM Animal Nutrition
Pen Pals, MaxLean, ShowTec, MoorMan's
Chicken, Swine and Rabbit Feed Products
Company Announcement
ADM Animal Nutrition, a division of ADM (NYSE: ADM), is expanding the recall announced on March, 30, 2024, to include the following additional products due to elevated levels of magnesium, sodium, calcium and/or phosphorus: Pen Pals® Chicken Starter-Grower (Product Nos.70009AAA46 and 70009AAA44); Pen Pals Egg Maker Complete (Product No. 70010AAAE4); MaxLean GF Concentrate (Product No. 12354AAA); ShowTec Sow Ration with Thermal Care (Product No. 12343AAA); ShowTec BB 18 BMD (Product No. 18241AGNE4); ShowTec BB 18 BMD/DBZ (Product No. 18241PLM); ShowTec Hi Fat 18 BMD (Product No. 18007AGNE4); ShowTec Lo Fat 15 BMD (Product No. 15350AGN); MoorMan's ShowTec Hi Fat 16 BMD (Product No. 16700AGN); MoorMan's ShowTec Burst Starter w/DF DEN (Product No. 24320CVW); MoorMan’s ShowTec Sale Burst w/DF CTC/DEN (Product No. 24320AYWE4); Pen Pals® Professional Show Rabbit Feed (Product No. 81657AAA); and Pen Pals Professional Rabbit 18 (Product No. 80033AAA).
Elevated levels of sodium can cause increased water consumption, reduced feed eﬃciency, egg production, and growth rate and can be fatal in chickens. Elevated levels of calcium and/or phosphorus can cause reduced feed intake and feed conversion in swine, and elevated levels of magnesium and sodium can cause loose stools, reduced growth rate, and weakness in rabbits.
Below is the list of additional products included in this recall:
|Product Name
|Lot Number
|Product Size
|Product Number
|Species Impacted
|Product Issue
|Clinical Signs
|Distribution Dates
|States Impacted
|Pen Pals Chicken Starter- Grower
|506700QN
|25-lb. Bags
|70009AAA46
|Chickens
|Elevated levels of sodium
|Increased water consumption, reduced feed eﬃciency, egg production, and growth rate; can be fatal
|2/14/24- 3/13/24
|Idaho S. Carolina
|Pen Pals Chicken Starter- Grower
|505899QN
|50-lb. Bags
|70009AAA44
|Chickens
|Elevated levels of sodium
|Increased water consumption, reduced feed eﬃciency, egg production, and growth rate; can be fatal
|2/7/24- 2/20/24
|California Illinois Missouri Pennsylvania Oregon
|Pen Pals Egg Maker Complete
|506951QN
|50-lb. bags
|70010AAAE4
|Chickens
|Elevated levels of sodium
|Increased water consumption, reduced feed eﬃciency, egg production, and growth rate; can be fatal
|2/21/24- 3/7/24
|California Illinois Missouri
|MaxLean GF Concentrate
|505220QN
|50-lb. bags
|12354AAA
|Swine
|Elevated levels of calcium
|Reduced feed intake and feed conversion
|1/16/24- 1/24/24
|Illinois Missouri Texas
|ShowTec Sow Ration with Thermal Care
|505713QN
|50-lb. bags
|12343AAA
|Swine
|Elevated levels of calcium
|Reduced feed intake and feed conversion
|1/29/24
|Arizona
|ShowTec BB 18 BMD
|505851QN
|50-lb. bags
|18241AGNE4
|Swine
|Elevated levels of calcium
|Reduced feed intake and feed conversion
|1/31/24- 2/5/24
|California Iowa Montana Oregon
|ShowTec BB 18 BMD
|507629QN
|50-lb. bags
|18241AGNE4
|Swine
|Elevated levels of calcium
|Reduced feed intake and feed conversion
|1/31/24- 3/12/24
|California Illinois Iowa Wisconsin
|ShowTec BB 18 BMD/DBZ
|508364QN
|50-lb. bags
|18241PLM
|Swine
|Elevated levels of calcium
|Reduced feed intake and feed conversion
|3/14/24
|California
|ShowTec Hi Fat 18 BMD
|507522QN
|50-lb. bags
|18007AGNE4
|Swine
|Elevated levels of calcium
|Reduced feed intake and feed conversion
|3/1/24- 3/14/24
|California Missouri Oregon Wisconsin
|ShowTec Hi Fat 18 BMD
|506742QN
|50-lb. bags
|18007AGNE4
|Swine
|Elevated levels of calcium
|Reduced feed intake and feed conversion
|2/12/24- 3/28/24
|Arkansas California Colorado Idaho Illinois Iowa Kansas Missouri New Mexico Oklahoma Texas Wisconsin
|ShowTec Lo Fat 15 BMD
|507904QN
|50-lb. bags
|15350AGN
|Swine
|Elevated levels of calcium
|Reduced feed intake and feed conversion
|3/7/24- 3/15/24
|Colorado Nebraska Wyoming
|MoorMan's ShowTec Hi Fat 16 BMD
|507106QN
|50-lb. bags
|16700AGN
|Swine
|Elevated levels of calcium
|Reduced feed intake and feed conversion
|2/23/24- 3/124
|California Idaho Oregon
|MoorMan's ShowTec Burst Starter w/DF DEN
|506750QN
|50-lb. bags
|24320CVW
|Swine
|Elevated levels of calcium and phos- phorus
|Reduced feed intake and feed conversion
|2/19/24- 3/19/24
|Arizona California Florida Georgia Idaho Illinois Iowa Minnesota Missouri
|MoorMan’s ShowTec Sale Burst w/DF CTC/DEN
|507676QN
|50-lb. bags
|24320AYWE4
|Swine
|Elevated levels of calcium and phosphorus
|Reduced feed intake and feed conversion
|2/29/24- 3/12/24
|Idaho Iowa
|MoorMan’s ShowTec Sale Burst w/DF CTC/DEN
|506746QN
|50-lb. bags
|24320AYWE4
|Swine
|Elevated levels of calcium and phosphorus
|Reduced feed intake and feed conversion
|2/14/24- 2/22/24
|Iowa
|Pen Pals Professional Show Rabbit Feed
|505348QN
|50-lb. bags
|81657AAA
|Rabbits
|Elevated levels of sodium and mag- nesium
|Loose stools, reduced growth rate, and weakness
|1/25/24- 3/15/24
|Arkansas Florida Kansas Missouri
|Pen Pals Professional Rabbit 18
|506954QN
|50-lb. bags
|80033AAA
|Rabbits
|Elevated mag- nesium
|Loose stools, reduced growth rate, and weakness
|2/21/24- 3/15/24
|Illinois Iowa Missouri Oregon
Four customers have reported complaints related to consumption of ShowTec BB 18 BMD – three related to low consumption and one reporting the animal refused to eat and is having belly pain. Three customers have complained about low consumption related to Pen Pals Professional Rabbit 18, and one customer complained about low consumption related to MoorMan’s ShowTec Sale Burst w/DF CTC/DEN.
The lot number can be found at the botom of the label. Click here to view images of the labels involved. Customers who have purchased the recalled feed should immediately stop using it and return it to their distributor or directly to ADM Animal Nutrition for a full refund. Please direct any customer inquiries to 800-217-2007 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Central Time Monday through Friday.
For more information about ADM Animal Nutrition, visit www.admanimalnutrition.com.
- Customer Service
- 800-217-2007