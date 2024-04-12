U.S. Products Launches SpringFORWARD Floor Extractor Program To Help Jan-San Dealers Increase Revenue & Customer Service

The new Cobra Mini 750 is designed for fast cleaning of small areas, upholstery and auto detailing – with a sizzling hot 750-watt heater, powerful two-stage vacuum motor, convenient caddy for storing tools and cleaning solutions, and industry-leading warr The new Neptune 1200 Multi-Surface Extractor includes a dual vacuum and an adjustable 400-1200 psi output that will deep clean even the most stubborn grout lines. The dual vacuum has 180" of lift to quickly recover water. This reduces commercial floor cle The Pegasus 500H is strong, fast-heating and capable of any floor cleaning job. Pegasus 500H has a 3-stage dual vacuum that's capable of up to 100" of water lift, 12 gallon capacity, adjustable pressures of 50 PSI to 500 PSI, and is built with a powerful

Program gives Jan-San Dealers FREE $1,000 or more in product to help increase margin and revenue in time for high-demand Spring buying cycle.

The SpringFORWARD Program gives North American Jan-San Dealers the opportunity to increase their Spring revenue and help their customers with unmatched extractor product capability and reliability.” — Jon Smalley, U.S. Products CEO

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Products, the leader in commercial Jan-San cleaning extractors, today launched its new SpringFORWARD Jan-San Dealer floor cleaning program.

The SpringFORWARD Program provides U.S. Products Dealers with a new $1,000-value Cobra Mini 750H Spotter FREE with every order of three or more market-leading Pegasus 500H, Neptune 500H or Neptune 1200DV floor cleaning extractors or with all individual single orders that total over $10,000.

“Spring means Clean. This new incentive program allows Dealers to help their customers clean-up, sanitize and treat their facilities as spring rolls in,” said Jonathan Smalley, President and CEO of U.S. Products. “The SpringFORWARD Program gives Dealers free, $1,000 value, highly-demanded product along with access to expanded live sales support - so they can really clean up.”

About the U.S. Products SpringFORWARD Program.

The SpringFORWARD Program provides new and existing North American Jan-San Dealers with a new $1,000 value Cobra Mini 750H Spotter free with every order of three or more market-leading Pegasus 500H, Neptune 500H or Neptune 1200DV floor cleaning extractors. Or a new $1,000 value Cobra Mini 750H Spotter free with all individual single orders of extractors, tools and hoses that total over $10,000 through May 31, 2024. Some restrictions apply.

Dealers purchasing the Pegasus 500H, Neptune 500H or Neptune 1200DV can purchase a single unit using the 5+ column price, and the Dealer pays shipping. Dealers will also have access to expanded live sales support from U.S. Products’ Jan-San Market Team, and access to downloadable new U.S. Products Sales tools and videos.

New Dealers are encouraged to contact their local U.S. Products Manufacturers Representative, or the company for more information at https://usproducts.com/contact/.

About U.S. Products

U.S. Products Extractors are used by thousands of commercial cleaning departments to increase compliance, cleanliness and faster operation in facilities including: hospitality, medical, education, multi-dwelling, restaurants, office buildings, care facilities, government and food production.

Jan-San rental operations, dealers, and 3rd party commercial cleaning supplies companies rely on U.S. Products Extractors. The superior U.S. Products dual vacuum extractors and wands improve a facility’s sanitation, prolong carpet life, and reduce job time.

U.S. Products extractors are designed and built in the USA. The company built its reliable, powerful systems over 30+ years of technology development and customer service. U.S. Products backs its market-leading solutions with a 10-year limited housing warranty, the longest of any commercial extractors. For more information or to find a local U.S. Products Dealer, contact the company at: https://usproducts.com/, or Phone: +1-360-450-2694

The Advanced New Cobra Mini 750H Auto Detailing & Upholstery Spotter System with 750 watt heater and powerful 2 stage vacuum motor.