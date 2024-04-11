Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,776 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,919 in the last 365 days.

UDAF Announces the 2024 Food Safety Conference

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food is proud to announce Utah’s 3rd Annual Food Safety Conference hosted April 16 – 17, 2024 at the Show Barn at Thanksgiving Point. The conference will be held from 8:00 to 5:00 each day.

“This conference is a great opportunity for those in academia, agriculture, food manufacturing and producing, public health, retailers, or anyone who is interested in food safety to come and learn about best practices, food borne illness outbreaks, and overall safety in food production and manufacturing.” said Travis Waller, UDAF Regulatory Division Director.

Speaking at this year’s conference is Dr. Darin Detwiler L. P. D. Dr. Detwiler is a nationally recognized leader in the food regulatory industry and academia, with over 25 years of consultation for industry, government, and non-governmental organizations.

Additional topics that will be covered at the conference include active managerial control, foodborne illness outbreaks, manufacturing and retail food safety, farm and produce production, dairy and egg Processing, and food distribution and challenges within the food supply chain.

For more information on the conference and to register, visit the registration website. Registration will be open throughout the duration of the conference. Media are invited to attend and media passes can be arranged.

You just read:

UDAF Announces the 2024 Food Safety Conference

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more