Joanne Shaw Taylor Ignites With Blues-Rocker "Devil In Me" From Her Upcoming Album Heavy Soul
New Album Produced By Legendary Kevin Shirley And Releasing June 7th On Bonamassa’s Journeyman RecordsBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blues-Rock sensation Joanne Shaw Taylor, renowned for her blazing guitar chops and sultry vocals, has announced the release of "Devil In Me," the fiery latest single from her eagerly awaited album, Heavy Soul, out June 7th via Journeyman Records. Produced by the legendary Kevin Shirley, this track delves into the darker realms of soul and blues, showcasing the #1 selling guitarist’s gritty storytelling and electrifying guitar prowess. STREAM the single “Devil In Me.” WATCH the official lyric video.
In "Devil In Me," Taylor confronts the shadows with a narrative that speaks to personal struggles and the darker facets of human relationships. The song's raw energy and candid lyrics are emblematic of Joanne’s knack for blending contemporary sounds with traditional blues elements. Following the stunning "Someone Like You" and the album's title track, "Heavy Soul," "Devil In Me" serves as a compelling continuation of the album's exploration into the depths of human emotion and Taylor's blues roots. Pre-order The New Studio Album Heavy Soul HERE
Recognized for her exceptional guitar skills and powerful songwriting, Joanne’s journey, which began at the age of 16 when discovered by Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics, has seen her garner accolades from music icons like Stevie Wonder and Annie Lennox. Following the success of albums like Reckless Heart, The Blues Album, and Nobody's Fool, Joanne's Heavy Soul is poised to be another landmark in her illustrious career.
Heavy Soul emerges from Joanne's creative vision of bridging the gap between her previous album Nobody's Fool and her blues origins. "For me, it was about connecting the dots from 'Nobody's Fool' back into the blues,” comments Joanne. “It's a mix of contemporary soul-pop and roots music.” The album features an array of accomplished studio musicians, including Anton Fig, Alison Presswood, and Rob McNelley blending their unique talents to create an unforgettable musical experience.
Joanne is currently in the midst of her Spring U.S. 2024 Tour, treating audiences across the country to her latest hits and fan favorites. For more information on the album, single, and tour dates, please visit www.joanneshawtaylor.com.
CD Track Listing
1. Sweet ‘Lil Lies
2. All The Way From America
3. Black Magic
4. Drowning In A Sea Of Love
5. A Good Goodbye
6. Heavy Soul
7. Wild Love
8. Someone Like You
9. Devil In Me
10. Change Of Heart
JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR – US TOUR DATES
Friday, April 12 - Annapolis, MD – Rams Head On Stage
Saturday, April 13 - Riverhead, NY – The Suffolk
Monday, April 15 - Homer, NY – Center for the Arts of Homer
Tuesday, April 16 - Old Saybrook, CT – The Kate
Thursday, April 18 - Portsmouth, NH – Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club
Friday, April 19 - Great Barrington, MA – Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
Saturday, April 20 - Sellersville, PA – Sellersville Theater
Tuesday, April 23 - Red Bank, NJ – The Vogel
Thursday, April 25 - State College, PA – The State Theatre
Friday, April 26 - Hagerstown, MD – The Maryland Theatre
Sunday, April 28 - Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
Monday, April 29 - Kent, OH – The Kent Stage
Wednesday, May 1 - Pittsburgh, PA – Byham Theater
Thursday, May 2 - Frankfort, KY – The Grand Theatre
Friday, May 3 - Skokie, IL – North Shore Center in Skokie
Saturday, June 29 - Poortugaal, NL - Muziek of Rhoon Festival
Saturday, July 6 - Helsinki, FI - Puistoblues Festival
Friday, July 12 - Nescopeck, PA - Briggs Farm Blues Festival
Friday, July 19 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater
Saturday, August 10 - Duluth, MN - Bayfront Blues Festival
Saturday, August 17 - Thornton, NH - White Mountain Boogie N’ Blues Festival
Saturday, August 31 - Bremerton, WA - Kitsap Fair & Stampede Association
Saturday, September 14 - Morristown, NY - Morristown Jazz & Blues Festival
ABOUT JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR
Joanne Shaw Taylor, discovered at 16 by Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics, quickly ascended as one of the world's leading rock guitarists. Championed by legends like Stevie Wonder, Annie Lennox, and Joe Bonamassa, her powerful songwriting and distinct vocals first captivated audiences with her 2009 debut, White Sugar. Over the years, Joanne has released numerous acclaimed albums, including the UK Top 20 hit Reckless Heart and the #1 Billboard Blues Chart toppers The Blues Album and Blues From The Heart Live. Her most recent studio album, Nobody's Fool, launched under Bonamassa’s Journeyman Records in 2022, showcases collaborations with industry icons and highlights her continually evolving artistry. Currently, on tour, Joanne remains an influential force in blues rock, eagerly anticipating her next album release.
For more information on Joanne Shaw Taylor, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR [jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]
Carol
J&R Adventures
+1 561-929-0172
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram