Draganfly to Showcase Cutting-Edge Drone Technologies at XPONENTIAL 2024 in San Diego

Draganfly to Speak at Law-Tech Connect™ Panel During AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2024

San Diego, CA., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8A) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer is pleased to announce its participation at XPONENTIAL 2024 at booth #3818 in San Diego, CA from April 22nd to April 25th.

At booth #3818, attendees can experience Draganfly's latest innovations, including new safety features and advanced communications capabilities for the Commander 3XL and Heavy Lift Platforms. The Draganfly Commander 3XL will be on display, showcasing its distinctive capabilities across various applications. Draganfly's latest Precision Delivery Platform is highlighted, offering cutting-edge delivery solutions for aerial logistics.

The Starling X.2, a product developed in partnership with Promo Drone, will also be presented, offering a glimpse into the future of unmanned aerial communication systems. Come visit the booth for details on when our demos will take place.

Draganfly's CEO, Cameron Chell, and Draganfly's COO, Paul Mullen, will be in attendance.

Cameron Chell will participate in the panel discussion “Getting Intelligent on Artificial Intelligence” on April 22nd from 3 pm – 4 pm in Room 4 at the San Diego Convention Center.

“Draganfly is thrilled to be at the forefront of the evolving landscape of drone technology and artificial intelligence, as showcased at the Xponential conference,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “We’re proud to demonstrate the capabilities of our North American-made drone technologies at the San Diego Convention Center, signaling a showcase of our current achievements and a preview of exciting product developments yet to be announced. This moment reflects our team’s relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence. We look forward to connecting with attendees and fellow pioneers to discuss the future of AI and drone technology and to share a sneak peek of the new directions Draganfly is heading towards.”

P3 Tech is a veteran and woman-owned business founded and run by Dawn Zoldi (Colonel, USAF Retired), a licensed attorney and globally renowned emerging tech industry expert. Ms. Zoldi’s experience includes 28 years of service to the U.S. Air Force as a Judge Advocate (military lawyer), Associate General Counsel, and U.S. Air Force Academy leader.

To register for the Law-Tech Connect™ Workshop, please click here .

On April 5, 2024, the Company received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company of its noncompliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) (the “Stockholders’ Equity Rule”) by failing to maintain a minimum stockholders’ equity of at least $2,500,000 required for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. In the Company’s Form 20-F filed on March 27th, the Company reported stockholders’ equity of C$407,716 (the equivalent of $308,897). Additionally, as of April 5th, the Company did not meet the alternative continued listing standards under the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

On March 28, 2024, the Company requested a hearing before an independent Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”) regarding its previously disclosed bid price deficiency. The hearing before the Panel will be held on May 21, 2024. The hearing request automatically stayed any suspension or delisting action pending the hearing and the expiration of any additional extension period granted by the Panel following the hearing. Pursuant to the Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Stockholders’ Equity Rule deficiency serves as an additional and separate basis for delisting. The Panel will consider both deficiencies in rendering a determination regarding the Company’s continued listing on Nasdaq. In that regard, pursuant to the Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Panel has the discretion to grant an additional extension period with regard to the Stockholders’ Equity Rule deficiency that can expire as late as October 2, 2024. At the hearing, the Company will be asked to provide a plan to regain compliance with both deficiencies to the Panel. The Company intends to present a plan to regain compliance with both deficiencies and request the continued listing of its common shares on Nasdaq pending such compliance. However, there can be no assurance that the Panel will grant the Company’s request or that the Company will ultimately regain compliance with all applicable requirements for continued listing on Nasdaq.

