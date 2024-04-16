USA Fibroid Centers Fights Fibroids with Free Screenings During Fibroid Awareness Week

Fibroid screenings are a key component of a comprehensive women's health check-up. Early detection of fibroids allows for a wider range of treatment options and can help prevent complications.

Early intervention can help prevent complications associated with fibroids, such as severe pain, heavy bleeding, anemia, and fertility issues.” — Yan Katsnelson, M.D., Founder and CEO, USA Fibroid Centers.

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Fibroid Centers is offering free uterine fibroid screenings as part of a nationwide effort to help women receive accurate diagnoses during Fibroid Awareness Week (April 18-24). Uterine fibroids are non-cancerous growths that studies suggest that around 70 to 80 percent of women will have fibroids by age 50, and up to 90 percent of Black women experience them in their lifetime.

Uterine fibroid screening, typically done through ultrasound, or in some cases, MRI, provides precise measurement and offers the best defense to detect fibroids early when they are the easiest to treat. This empowers women to seek timely intervention.

Fibroid screenings are performed by interventional radiologists, who are highly trained specialists skilled in minimally invasive image-guided procedures.

Care at USA Fibroid Centers goes beyond fibroid screenings. This network of national office-based clinics specializes in UFE, but their commitment to women's health is broader. Free screenings serve as the first step, helping women avoid delays in diagnosis and empowering them with knowledge of all treatment options. Their team of interventional radiologists, all fibroid specialists, conducts comprehensive exams, interprets imaging results, and recommends the most appropriate course of action for each patient.

USA Fibroid Centers offers Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE), a non-surgical procedure that treats fibroids without major surgery, preserving the uterus without sacrificing fertility. UFE offers a shorter recovery time and high patient satisfaction rates. Studies and medical research support UFE as the gold standard of treatment, providing better patient outcomes when compared to other treatments. (1)

For a definitive diagnosis of fibroids, a fibroid screening is highly recommended. This involves a painless uterus ultrasound, a safe and accurate screening tool that takes only 15 minutes. Early detection through screenings allows for a wider range of successful treatment options. A screening can also be helpful for women interested in a second opinion.

If diagnosed, USA Fibroid Centers' experienced fibroid physicians can offer additional insights regarding the treatment. Additionally, USA Fibroid Centers offers fibroid mapping, using advanced imaging techniques to create a detailed picture of the location, size, and number of fibroids within the uterus.

Fibroid Awareness Week is a crucial time to raise awareness, encourage early detection, and show support for women with fibroids. Although fibroid disease is common, many patients suffer in silence, waiting an average of 3.5 years for diagnosis after experiencing symptoms. A key reason is that many women are unaware of treatment options beyond hysterectomy (removal of the uterus) or myomectomy (surgical removal of fibroids).

"We stand with women who are facing fibroids," Katsnelson said. "This week, we encourage open conversations about these non-cancerous growths and their impact on fertility and overall health."

To schedule your free screening during Fibroid Awareness Week by calling (888) 986-6103 and mentioning "free screening." For more information on fibroids, visit www.usafibroidcenters.com.



About USA Fibroid Centers

USA Fibroid Centers is the leading provider of minimally invasive fibroid treatment, with an extensive network of centers across nine states, principally in the Northeast, Midwest, Southeast, and South. USA Fibroid Centers’ mission is to provide personalized, non-surgical treatment for fibroids using an advanced procedure called uterine fibroid embolization (UFE). USA Fibroid Centers is dedicated to raising awareness of UFE as a treatment option and encouraging more conversation about fibroids. For more information, visit www.usafibroidcenters.com.

(1) Society of Interventional Radiology.https://www.sirweb.org/globalassets/aasociety-of-interventional-radiology-home-page/patient-center/fibroid/resources_data.pdf).