Camp Burnt Gin Accepting Applications for Staff for 2024 Summer Season

April 11, 2024

COLUMBIA — Camp Burnt Gin, which is South Carolina’s residential camp for children, teenagers, and young adults who have a physical disability or chronic illness, is accepting applications for summer staff, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced today.

Located near Wedgefield in Sumter County, the camp is operated by DHEC’s Division of Children and Youth with Special Health Care Needs.

“Camp Burnt Gin serves children, teens and young adults with a wide variety of physical disabilities, including orthopedic conditions, hearing loss, epilepsy, sickle cell anemia, heart disease, cerebral palsy, down syndrome, autism, craniofacial conditions and others,” said Marie Aimone, Camp Burnt Gin director.

This summer’s sessions run from June through late July, and programming focuses on three age groups: 7-15, 16-20, and 21-25. Activities include swimming, boating, arts and crafts, sports, drama, dance, and nature study.

Staff members, in a ratio of one for every three campers, live with the campers and assist those who require help with their personal needs and participation in scheduled activities. Camp Burnt Gin also has two nurses in residence throughout the summer.

“Working at Camp Burnt Gin is an excellent opportunity for someone planning a career in education, health-related professions or social services to gain experience,” said LJ Hardy, a five-year staff member at the camp. “You come to Burnt Gin with the desire to make a difference in the life of a young person, but what you don’t realize is how much you can learn from the campers on a professional and personal level.”

Applications are being accepted for male and female counselors, lifeguards and nurses.

For information about Camp Burnt Gin and employment opportunities, visit the Camp Burnt Gin webpage or contact Maggie Krueger, Camp Burnt Gin Assistant Director, (803) 898-0784.

