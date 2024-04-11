Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,791 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,964 in the last 365 days.

UPCOMING ANNOUNCEMENT: Canadian innovation taking plant-protein nutrition to new heights

Toronto, Ont., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wamame Foods, Apex Food Source, Crush Dynamics and AGT Food & Ingredients, with the support of Protein Industries Canada, will announce a project focused on a new line of plant-based, high-protein food products. The new products feature Canadian-grown and -processed ingredients, and offer protein content levels that exceed the protein-to-calorie ratio of the average American protein bar.

Media and other attendees will have the opportunity to sample Wamame’s existing product lines. This will include:

  • A high-protein pizza burrito with a better protein-to-calorie ratio than a protein bar; and
  • A smoked cheddar and sundried tomato egg bite with 25 g of protein per 180 calories.

The announcement will take place in-person on Monday, April 15, at 1 p.m. EST, at Rily Kitchen in Toronto (26 Sousa Mendes Ave.). Media unable to join in person may do so via Teams at https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/419d6978-8ce9-4526-94a3-86dc5def167e@c478d5f8-320d-44d2-afe4-4fd67a0a9165.

Media attending in person will have the opportunity to ask questions of the project partners following the announcement. 


Miranda Burski
Protein Industries Canada
306-581-1340
miranda@proteinsupercluster.ca

You just read:

UPCOMING ANNOUNCEMENT: Canadian innovation taking plant-protein nutrition to new heights

Distribution channels: Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more