Governor Abbott Announces Governor’s Small Business Summit In Corpus Christi

TEXAS, April 11 - April 11, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the next 2024 Governor’s Small Business Summit will be held in Corpus Christi on Thursday, April 18. Held throughout the year and in regions across the state, the Governor’s Small Business Summits aim to help Texas small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs succeed by connecting them with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business.

“Small businesses are the very heart of our communities and the backbone of the booming Texas economy,” said Governor Abbott. “With over 3 million small businesses in Texas employing nearly half of the Texas workforce, Texas remains a top state for small business job growth. Texas offers opportunities and partnership for businesses of all sizes to grow—and succeed. I invite Texas' small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs to attend a Governor’s Small Business Summit to help take their businesses to new heights as we build a bigger, better Texas.”

The Governor's Small Business Summit — Corpus Christi offers a variety of sessions bringing together local, state, and federal resource partners to provide key insights on critical business topics. The Summit also provides participants the opportunity to network with other business owners and meet experts who will share timely, relevant, and actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics. The Governor's Small Business Summit — Corpus Christi is hosted in partnership with the City of Corpus Christi and the Texas Workforce Commission.

Governor’s Small Business Summit ─ Corpus Christi

Thursday, April 18, 2024 at 9:00 am – 2:00 pm

American Bank Center

1901 N Shoreline Blvd

Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Panel Topics:

Strategies for Starting and Growing a Small Business

Access to Finance and Funding

What’s Hot in Small Business Marketing

Cybersecurity: Protecting Your Company in a Digital Economy

Registration is $20 and includes access to all sessions, resource providers, lunch, and complimentary headshots.

For more information and to register: gov.texas.gov/events

Registration is also open for all upcoming 2024 Governor’s Small Business Summit locations:

May 2: Pampa

May 30: Round Rock

June 27: Lufkin/East Texas

July 18: Galveston/Gulf Coast

August 8: Plainview

August 22: Odessa

September 5: Weatherford

September 19: El Paso

October 3: Buffalo

October 17: New Braunfels

October 31: Sweetwater

November 14: Wichita Falls

December 5: Kaufman

For more information and to register for any Summit above, visit gov.texas.gov/events

The Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Office and Office of Small Business Assistance also host Governor’s Small Business Webinars to share information about resources for small businesses and entrepreneurs in Texas through an online format. To view on-demand recordings of past webinars, visit: gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business-webinars.