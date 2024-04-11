Submit Release
See You at Discover WILD New Hampshire Day on Saturday, April 20

Mark Beauchesne: (603) 271-6355
Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211
April 11, 2024

Concord, NH – Discover WILD New Hampshire Day, a celebration connecting attendees with life outdoors, is set for Saturday, April 20, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the grounds of the Fish and Game Department at 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH. Admission is free, and Discover WILD New Hampshire Day is held rain or shine. Only trained service dogs will be admitted; no pets or comfort animals will be allowed.

Celebrating 34 years of connecting residents and visitors with the outdoors, Discover WILD New Hampshire Day is a fun way for the whole family to explore New Hampshire’s wildlife resources and outdoor traditions. Browse educational exhibits presented by environmental and conservation organizations from across the state. See live animals, big fish, and trained falcons. Try your hand at archery, casting, and fly tying. Test your marksmanship at the air-rifle range, watch retriever dogs in action, and get creative with hands-on craft activities. Plus, check out food truck alley—you’ll find something for every taste!

Discover WILD New Hampshire Day is hosted by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and presented by the Wildlife Heritage Foundation of New Hampshire, Fish and Game’s nonprofit partner (www.nhwildlifeheritage.org), with support from media sponsor Manchester Radio Group.

