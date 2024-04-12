Wheaton Family Law Firm Re-Launches Generous Scholarship Opportunity for Fall 2024 Law Students

Andrew Cores Family Law Group in Wheaton relaunches its Future Lawyers Scholarship, offering $2,000 to support law students in Fall 2024.

WHEATON, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrew Cores Family Law Group is proud to offer its Future Lawyers Scholarship for the Fall 2024 semester. This scholarship, which awards one student the generous sum of $2,000, runs each semester and is now accepting applications for Fall 2024. Andrew Cores Family Law Group is proud to stand behind and support the future generation of lawyers by offering this scholarship. We understand the immense cost of attending law school and are humbled to support these hardworking students in any way possible.

Since our scholarship was launched in the Fall of 2022, we have awarded $6,000 and counting to well-deserving law students passionate about their legal studies. We feel passionate about investing resources and energy into the legal community, both for the advancement of future attorneys and to support the legal profession. We believe that by providing financial support to one student each semester, we are assisting students in a way that will hopefully make their legal career aspirations more attainable.

Applications for the Future Lawyers Scholarship are due September 18, 2024, and a winner will be announced on October 18, 2024. Applicants have been asked to submit a three-to-five-minute video answering the following question: “What has inspired you to pursue a career in the legal field? How do you see yourself impacting the legal community in the future?”

Eligible applicants must be currently enrolled or planning to enroll in an accredited law school in the United States and have a 3.0 GPA in their most recently completed semester. For more information on the requirements for our scholarship and to submit an application, visit https://www.coresdivorcelawyers.com/scholarship.

About Andrew Cores Family Law Group

Andrew Cores Family Law Group is a law firm based in Wheaton, Illinois. The firm focuses on various divorce and family law issues. When clients come to us, whether their situation is happy, like pursuing an adoption, or more difficult, like the dissolution of a marriage, they know they will get the most comprehensive legal guidance every time. To learn more about the Andrew Cores Family Law Group, visit https://www.coresdivorcelawyers.com/.