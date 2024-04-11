Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,795 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,964 in the last 365 days.

Update No. 1: Berlin Barracks/Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

 

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH 

 

CASE#:  24A3002487                                    

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah

STATION: Berlin Barracks       

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191 

 

DATE/TIME: 4/11/24 0646 hours 

STREET:  VT Route 100

TOWN: Moretown

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:  Ward Hill

WEATHER: Clear 

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear 

 

VEHICLE #1  

OPERATOR: Satnam Singh 

AGE: 24

SEAT BELT? Y 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brampton, Ontario 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019 

VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner 

VEHICLE MODEL: FM2

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end/Driver side damage

INJURIES: Minor

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Rosetta Weber 

AGE: 35

SEAT BELT? Y 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: XV CrossTrek

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: All around damage

INJURIES: Fatal

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:  

The investigation into this morning’s crash on Vermont Route 100 is active and ongoing this afternoon. The road is expected to remain closed for an additional approximately two hours. Motorists are advised to take an alternate route, and exercise patience and caution when traveling in the area.

 

Additionally, the directions of travel for the vehicles involved were unclear in the initial version of this news release and have been updated below.

 

 

***Initial news release, 12 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2024***

On April 11th 2024, at approximately 0646 hours, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks and Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team and Department of Motor Vehicles responded to a two vehicle crash on Route 100 in Moretown.  Upon arrival, both vehicles were located at an uncontrolled position off the east side of Route 100.  The operator of the Subaru was pronounced dead at the scene and the sole occupant of the vehicle.  The operator of the tractor trailer unit was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center.  Evidence at the scene revealed Singh was traveling south on Route 100 when, for reasons still under investigation, he left his lane of travel and struck Weber’s northbound vehicle head on. 

 

This crash is still under investigation and members of the public with information which may assist investigators are asked to contact the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191. 

 

Members of the Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Department of Motor Vehicles, Waterbury Fire Department, Moretown Fire Department, Waterbury Ambulance, and Mad River Valley Ambulance.

 

- 30 -

You just read:

Update No. 1: Berlin Barracks/Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more