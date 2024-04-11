Submit Release
Emergency work on Kaumualii Highway in Lawai, Thursday, April 11

LῑHUʻE – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs highway users of a lane shift on Kaumuali‘i Highway (Route 50) at its intersection with Kua Road/Kōloa Road, on Thursday, April 11 from 8:30 a.m. The closure is needed for emergency work to replace a damaged guardrail. Motorists can expect intermittent closures of the adjacent lane while the contractor gets in position to replace the guardrail and inspect the completed repairs.

The lane shift will remain in place until the guardrail work is completed. HDOT will update the public on our social media accounts https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and https://twitter.com/DOTHawaii when the contractor is off the road.

 

 

