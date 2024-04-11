- Docket Number:
- FDA-2018-D-3292
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Oncology Center of Excellence
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
This guidance provides recommendations to sponsors of drugs or biologics for the treatment of cancer regarding the design and conduct of clinical trials intended to simultaneously evaluate more than one investigational drug and/or more than one cancer type within the same overall trial structure (master protocols) in adult and pediatric cancers. In general, the recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D) should have been established for an investigational drug or drugs evaluated in a master protocol.
