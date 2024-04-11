Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Shareholders May Have Been Affected by Fraud- Levi & Korsinsky Investigates

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. ("Canada Goose") (NYSE: GOOS) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On March 26, 2024, Canada Goose issued a press release announcing the "reduction of approximately 17% of corporate roles" as part of a transformation program, including, among other things, the departure of the Company's Chief Operating Officer. On this news, Canada Goose's stock price fell $0.81 per share, or 6.79%, to close at $11.12 per share on March 26, 2024.. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/canada-goose-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=75081&wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

