Palo Alto Networks Inc. Class Action: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Palo Alto Networks Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit with a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 26, 2024 – PANW

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Palo Alto Networks Inc. ("Palo Alto Networks" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PANW) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Palo Alto Networks investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between August 18, 2023 and February 20, 2024. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/palo-alto-networks-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=75071&wire=3

PANW investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) the Company’s consolidation and platformization initiatives were not driving increased market share to a significant degree; (2) the Company would need to ramp up platformization and free product offerings to entice customers to adopt more of their platforms; (3) the Company’s high growth in billings was not sustainable; (4) new AI offerings were not facilitating greater platformization and consolidation; and (5) based on the foregoing, defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about customer demand, billings, and platformization, as well as related financial results, growth, and prospects.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Palo Alto Networks during the relevant time frame, you have until April 26, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com