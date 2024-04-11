Mariah Chrans, Programs Director at Community Health Council, Appointed to KC Health Collaborative Board
This appointment underscores the continuous efforts to foster collaboration among health organizations and drive meaningful change in underresourced communities
Working alongside such dedicated professionals offers an inspiring opportunity to amplify the strengths and resilience of our communities, creating a healthier and more equitable future for all”KANSAS CITY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Community Health Council of Wyandotte County (CHC) is delighted to announce the appointment of Mariah Chrans, IBCLC, Ph.D., as a board member of the KC Health Collaborative (KCHC). This appointment underscores the continuous efforts to foster collaboration among health organizations and drive meaningful change within under-resourced communities.
— Mariah Chrans, IBCLC, Ph.D
Mariah brings a wealth of experience in community-based health equity initiatives to the board. Her expertise in strategic direction, community engagement, and raising awareness about critical health equity issues will be invaluable to KCHC’s mission of transforming healthcare delivery in the Kansas City region.
Dan Cranshaw, JD, Executive Director of KC Health Collaborative, expressed enthusiasm about the new appointment: "We're thrilled to add Mariah to the Board. The depth of her experience around community-based health equity initiatives will elevate and enhance our mission to connect organizations within the city to facilitate meaningful change in under-resourced communities. We will be a better organization with her at our community table."
Mariah will provide strategic direction and oversight for KCHC, advising on opportunities to engage the community and help raise awareness for critical health equity issues impacting our region. Her role will be instrumental in guiding the Collaborative towards its goals of improving population health and promoting health equity across Kansas City.
In response to her appointment, Mariah stated: "I am deeply honored to join the exceptional leaders of the KC Health Collaborative Board, where I will contribute to our collective mission of fostering health equity and driving systemic change through innovative approaches, including pioneering data sharing and transparency. Working alongside such dedicated professionals offers an inspiring opportunity to amplify the strengths and resilience of our communities, creating a healthier and more equitable future for all residents of the Kansas City region. I am committed to this journey of meaningful change, embracing the challenges with a spirit of collaboration and optimism."
The Community Health Council of Wyandotte County and KC Health Collaborative are committed to working together to address the complex health needs of our communities. Mariah’s appointment is a significant step forward in this collaborative journey towards a healthier and more equitable Kansas City.
For more information about the Community Health Council of Wyandotte County, please visit www.wycohealth.com. To learn more about KC Health Collaborative, visit www.kchealthcollaborative.org.
About Community Health Council of Wyandotte County:
The Community Health Council of Wyandotte County works to enhance health outcomes in Wyandotte County through advocacy, collaboration, and education. CHC is dedicated to creating strategic collaborations and innovative programs to meet the community's health needs.
About KC Health Collaborative:
KC Health Collaborative is a pioneering organization that brings together diverse stakeholders to drive healthcare innovation, improve population health, and promote health equity in the Kansas City region. By fostering collective impact, the Collaborative aims to transform healthcare delivery and create a healthier future for all residents.
Mariah Chrans, IBCLC, Ph.D
Community Health Council of Wyandotte County
+1 913-371-9298
mchrans@wycohealth.com
