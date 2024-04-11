Atlantic Herring Days Out Meeting Scheduled for April 24

CONTACT:

Renee Zobel: (603) 868-1095

Cheri Patterson: (603) 868-1095

April 11, 2024

Durham, NH – The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s (ASFMC) Atlantic Herring Section will hold a virtual meeting on April 24 at 1:00 p.m. to discuss the allowable “days out” measures for commercial Atlantic herring harvesters for 2024. The meeting will be facilitated using a webinar platform with a call-in option for participation.

To join via webinar: https://meet.goto.com/405812685

To join via phone: 1-571-317-3112 and use the access code 405-812-685

The 2024 Area 1A allowable catch has been set at 5,504 metric tons. Bi-monthly harvest quotas have been established with 72.8% allocated for June 1 through September 30, and 27.2% allocated for October 1 through December 31.

Federally permitted Herring Category A vessels must declare into the Area 1A fishery at least 45 days prior to the start of the fishing season. Small-mesh bottom trawl vessels with a federal Herring Category C or D permit must declare into the Area 1A fishery before June 1, 2024. Declarations may be made by submitting a Sea Herring Possession Permit application. Applications can be found by visiting https://www.wildlife.nh.gov/sites/g/files/ehbemt746/files/inline-images/shrimp-processing-sea-herring-possession-app.pdf. Those seeking applications may also call 603-868-1095.

The public is invited to participate in this meeting. Comments will be taken as time allows. For more information please contact: Emilie Franke, Fishery Management Plan Coordinator, ASFMC, efranke@asmfc.org, 703-842-0716; or Renee Zobel, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Marine Fisheries Division, 603-868-1095.

Vessels are prohibited from landing more than 2,000 pounds of Atlantic herring in Area 1A until June 1, 2024.

The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission coordinates the conservation and management of the 15 Atlantic coast states’ shared near-shore fishery resources—marine, shell, and anadromous—for sustainable use. Visit www.asmfc.org for more information.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is the guardian of the state’s marine, fish, and wildlife resources and their habitats. The Department’s Marine Fisheries Division is located in Durham, NH. Visit Saltwater Fisheries in New Hampshire | State of New Hampshire Fish and Game (nh.gov) to learn more.