DanceLink and 365 Foundation Inc. Present The Body Keeps the Score: Dancing with Trauma and Recovery

DanceLink and 365 Foundation Inc. are thrilled to present a one-of-a-kind event, "The Body Keeps the Score: Dancing with Trauma and Recovery."

"The Body Keeps the Score" first premiered in 2018 and is inspired by Bessel van der Kolk's renowned text. Artistic Director Sarah Carlson of DanceLink works alongside composer Vernon J. Mobley to explore how trauma must be addressed on an individual body level before broader communal change can occur.

"This is a transformative experience that challenges us to confront our own traumas to heal and grow," said Natalie Venezia, Executive Director of 365 Foundation Inc.

Through movement, music, and text, the performance unpacks how Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) can fragment one's sense of connection to present reality. By reclaiming awareness through breath and physical sensations, healing becomes possible.

After the gallery performance, we invite you to a post-show discussion. This is your opportunity to delve deeper into the performance's central themes and contribute to promoting community resources for further support.

About 365 Foundation Inc.
Based in Lansdale, PA., the 365 Foundation is a non-profit grassroots organization led by Founder and Executive Director Natalie Venezia. The Foundation strives to promote, defend, and empower women in the community through initiatives that raise awareness about social justice and diversity. By leveraging the arts, community service, and partnerships with local organizations, 365 Foundation aims to provide safe spaces for women to express themselves while advocating for equal rights.

For more information about the 365 Foundation's services, please visit https://www.365.foundation Natalie Venezia at natalie@365.foundation.

Natalie Venezia
365 Foundation Inc.
+16102162616 ext.
natalie@365.foundation
About

The 365 Foundation is a private non-profit 501(c)(3), grassroots, women-led, community-based organization. It has been established to nurture, promote, defend, and empower women in our community. 365 is dedicated to raising awareness about social justice and diversity through the arts, community service, and partnerships with community organizations. A few of our initiatives include The Miriam Theatre Project; In the Pink Podcast; The Time is Now-Women’s Summit; and the Women’s Monthly Concert & Art Gallery Series.

