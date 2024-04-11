There were 1,804 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,974 in the last 365 days.
Director-General of the Department of Treaty and Law of the Foreign Ministry Ma Xinmin Holds Consultations on International Law with Legal Adviser of the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office of the UK
On April 10, 2024, Director-General of the Department of Treaty and Law of the Foreign Ministry Ma Xinmin and Legal Adviser of the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office of the UK Sally Langrish had an exchange of views on international law issues of mutual interest and concern in Beijing.
