Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,804 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,974 in the last 365 days.

Atlantic Herring Days Out Meeting Scheduled for April 24

CONTACT:
Renee Zobel: (603) 868-1095
Cheri Patterson: (603) 868-1095
April 11, 2024

Durham, NH – The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s (ASFMC) Atlantic Herring Section will hold a virtual meeting on April 24 at 1:00 p.m. to discuss the allowable “days out” measures for commercial Atlantic herring harvesters for 2024. The meeting will be facilitated using a webinar platform with a call-in option for participation.

To join via webinar: https://meet.goto.com/405812685

To join via phone: 1-571-317-3112 and use the access code 405-812-685

The 2024 Area 1A allowable catch has been set at 5,504 metric tons. Bi-monthly harvest quotas have been established with 72.8% allocated for June 1 through September 30, and 27.2% allocated for October 1 through December 31.

Federally permitted Herring Category A vessels must declare into the Area 1A fishery at least 45 days prior to the start of the fishing season. Small-mesh bottom trawl vessels with a federal Herring Category C or D permit must declare into the Area 1A fishery before June 1, 2024. Declarations may be made by submitting a Sea Herring Possession Permit application. Applications can be found by visiting https://www.wildlife.nh.gov/sites/g/files/ehbemt746/files/inline-images/shrimp-processing-sea-herring-possession-app.pdf. Those seeking applications may also call 603-868-1095.

The public is invited to participate in this meeting. Comments will be taken as time allows. For more information please contact: Emilie Franke, Fishery Management Plan Coordinator, ASFMC, efranke@asmfc.org, 703-842-0716; or Renee Zobel, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Marine Fisheries Division, 603-868-1095.

Vessels are prohibited from landing more than 2,000 pounds of Atlantic herring in Area 1A until June 1, 2024.

The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission coordinates the conservation and management of the 15 Atlantic coast states’ shared near-shore fishery resources—marine, shell, and anadromous—for sustainable use. Visit www.asmfc.org for more information.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is the guardian of the state’s marine, fish, and wildlife resources and their habitats. The Department’s Marine Fisheries Division is located in Durham, NH. Visit Saltwater Fisheries in New Hampshire | State of New Hampshire Fish and Game (nh.gov) to learn more.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Atlantic Herring Days Out Meeting Scheduled for April 24

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more