Docket Number: FDA-2022-D-0142 Issued by: Guidance Issuing Office Office of the Commissioner, Office of Clinical Policy and Programs, Office of Pediatric Therapeutics

This guidance is intended to assist institutional review boards (IRBs), institutions, investigators, and sponsors in understanding the processes used for review of research involving children as subjects that is not otherwise approvable by an IRB and has been referred to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under 21 CFR 50.54, the Office for Human Research Protections (OHRP) under 45 CFR 46.407, or both, for review.

