Orphan designation: N-((R)-2,3-dihydroxypropoxyl)-3,4-difluro-2-(2-fluoro-4-iodo-phenylamino)-benzamide Treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1, 25/07/2019 Positive

Neurofibromatosis type 1 is an inherited disease in which the patient develops benign (non-cancerous) tumours along the nerves. The severity of the disease varies from patient to patient, and symptoms include pale, coffee-coloured patches, freckles in unusual places (such as the armpits, groin and under the breasts), high blood pressure, problems with the bones, eyes and nervous system, learning difficulty and short stature. Patients can also develop cancer, including cancer of the optic nerve (the nerve that sends signals from the eye to the brain).

The disease is caused by mutations (changes) in a gene called NF1, which leads to uncontrolled growth of cells in the nervous system.

Neurofibromatosis type 1 is a debilitating disease because of the damage caused by the tumours. The disease may also be life threatening due to the increased risk of developing cancer.