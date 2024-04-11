Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,791 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,964 in the last 365 days.

Orphan designation: N-((R)-2,3-dihydroxypropoxyl)-3,4-difluro-2-(2-fluoro-4-iodo-phenylamino)-benzamide Treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1, 25/07/2019 Positive

Neurofibromatosis type 1 is an inherited disease in which the patient develops benign (non-cancerous) tumours along the nerves. The severity of the disease varies from patient to patient, and symptoms include pale, coffee-coloured patches, freckles in unusual places (such as the armpits, groin and under the breasts), high blood pressure, problems with the bones, eyes and nervous system, learning difficulty and short stature. Patients can also develop cancer, including cancer of the optic nerve (the nerve that sends signals from the eye to the brain).

The disease is caused by mutations (changes) in a gene called NF1, which leads to uncontrolled growth of cells in the nervous system.

Neurofibromatosis type 1 is a debilitating disease because of the damage caused by the tumours. The disease may also be life threatening due to the increased risk of developing cancer.

You just read:

Orphan designation: N-((R)-2,3-dihydroxypropoxyl)-3,4-difluro-2-(2-fluoro-4-iodo-phenylamino)-benzamide Treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1, 25/07/2019 Positive

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more