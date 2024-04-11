EU4Digital Academy: ‘eCommerce in EU Marketplaces’ online course for Ukrainian entrepreneurs

The EU-funded EU4Digital Facility invites citizens and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Ukraine to register for the first course available in the new EU4Digital Academy digital learning programme.

The user-friendly ‘eCommerce in EU Marketplaces’ online course is designed for those who have no prior knowledge of e-commerce and want to start their journey, or those who are already selling online in their own country but want to expand their sales to the EU.

The ‘eCommerce in EU Marketplaces’ course materials explain what the major EU eCommerce marketplaces are, how to select the most suitable marketplace, how to register and start selling, and how to navigate EU rules such as VAT and customs.

The 10-hour self-paced course is free and available in English and Ukrainian.

The course is available on the atingi platform, where you need to create an atingi account to enrol on the course.

The EU4Digital Academy trainees will benefit from the opportunity to gain an EU-aligned micro-credential, called a badge. Each badge can then be displayed on social media or a CV to serve as verifiable proof of the new skills and knowledge gained.

