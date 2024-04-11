Inspiro Named Outsource Partner of the Year in 2024 Customer Service Excellence Awards

Chief Operations & Sales Officer Rommel Regino honored as Executive of the Year

MANILA, Philippines, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspiro, a global leader in customer experience outsourcing, has been awarded the title of Outsourcing Partner of the Year at the prestigious 2024 Excellence in Customer Service Awards. Renowned for providing next-generation CX solutions that integrate strategy, people, innovation, and analytics, Inspiro has established itself as a key player in industries such as telecoms, media, retail, e-commerce, banking, fintech, and energy over its 20-year history.



Additionally, Chief Operations & Sales Officer Rommel Regino was recognized as Executive of the Year for his exceptional leadership in driving operational excellence and client satisfaction. Under his guidance, Inspiro’s team of experts has successfully delivered outstanding results for 70 brands across three continents.

“In today’s dynamic environment, customer service teams and suppliers have had to adapt significantly,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer at the Business Intelligence Group. “We’re thrilled to recognize Inspiro for their exemplary leadership and impactful contributions to improving everyday lives.”

Inspiro President and CEO Yuji Hamamoto expressed pride in receiving this esteemed recognition as Outsource Partner of the Year. He credited Inspiro’s dedication to digital transformation and delivering value for employees, clients and their customers for their success. “The entire organization also congratulates Rommel for his pivotal role in this significant milestone,” Hamamoto added.

The Excellence in Customer Service Awards celebrate those who are winning by supporting their customers and those who are developing the tools to help others find success. Awards were given to consultants, outsourcing partners, and technology providers for superior performances in the past 12 months.

About Inspiro

A global CX outsourcing leader, Inspiro empowers smart, secure, seamless, scalable, and satisfying customer experience (CX) across a network of 58,000 BPO and customer champions in 100 strategic locations in North and Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific.

Inspiro is owned by Altius Link, Inc., a synergistic partnership between KDDI Corporation and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. This new company combines KDDI Evolva and Relia’s expertise in contact centers, back-office operations, and information technology to create Japan’s largest contact center by sales value. Altius Link aims to become a leading digital BPO and trusted partner to companies globally.

www.inspiro.com

