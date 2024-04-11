State Department of Transportation to Host Public Information Meeting on Road Reconstruction Project in Village of Hamilton, Madison County.

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public information meeting on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, pertaining to an upcoming pavement reconstruction and safety enhancement project on State Route 12B in the Village of Hamilton, Madison County.

The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the Hamilton High School Auditorium, 47 West Kendrick Avenue, Hamilton, NY 13346. The public is welcome to attend this meeting as part of NYSDOT’s continuing effort to encourage public participation in the development of transportation projects.

The meeting will begin with a formal presentation of design alternatives for the State Route 12B reconstruction project, which is in the preliminary design phase. The public will have an opportunity to comment on the presentation alternatives following the formal presentation. NYSDOT representatives will be available to receive comments and answer individual questions and concerns.

For further information, submission of written comments regarding this project, or if a sign language interpreter, assisted listening system or other accommodation will be required to facilitate your participation in the meeting, please contact Brian Hoffmann, NYSDOT Regional Design Engineer, 207 Genesee Street, Utica, NY 13501, or call (315) 793-2429.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.