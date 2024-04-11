UNITAR Partners with the Technological University Dublin and Çağ Üniversitesi to Launch Inaugural Executive Course

2 April 2024, Online - The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) in partnership with Technological University Dublin and Çağ Üniversitesi, launches its inaugural executive course: Sustainability Programme for Global Changemakers: Navigating the UN 2030 Agenda.

This collaboration is part of our commitment within the European University of Technology ELaRA-TESST team, emphasizing proactive learning and sustainable development.

This innovative course offers an immersive learning experience, leveraging Virtual Reality to revolutionize education. Led by renowned experts in immersive education and Executive Education, the program integrates cutting-edge technologies seamlessly into education.

Join us to embark on a transformative educational journey that shapes global leadership.