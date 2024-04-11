Submit Release
Public Hearing on Proposed Changes to Atlantic Menhaden Rules Scheduled for April 23

Cheri Patterson: (603) 868-1095
April 10, 2024

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) will hold a public hearing on proposed rule changes regarding the commercial Atlantic menhaden fishery on April 23, 2024, at the Urban Forestry Center, 45 Elwyn Road, Portsmouth, NH. The meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m.

There are two changes proposed to the commercial menhaden fishery. The first change would allow commercial harvesters to take and land Atlantic menhaden beginning May 15 rather than June 15 each year. The second would establish a quota set aside of 500,000 pounds for the New Hampshire state waters commercial fishery, the remainder of which would be applied back to the overall New Hampshire quota on October 1 if not fully utilized.

The public is invited to attend to provide feedback. The proposed rules can be viewed ahead of the meeting at https://www.wildlife.nh.gov/proposed-rules.

