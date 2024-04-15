Watchers makes communications between multilingual users easy and clear

Watchers, a SaaS that integrates community chats to content platforms, introduces an innovative tool for seamless communications between multilingual users.

We believe that language should not be a barrier to building connections and fostering relationships. With this tool, we hope create a more inclusive online community.” — Adel Gaisin, CPO at Watchers

LONDON, UK, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Watchers, a UK-based startup that integrates community chats to any content platform, such as VoD, trading, and iGaming, has announced a new feature to improve communication between multilingual users. As community-building and socialisation experts, Watchers has developed a tool that allows users to communicate in integrated chats in different languages and still understand each other, making language barriers a thing of the past.

Watchers tools are designed for efficiency and fully customised, ensuring a seamless user journey. So, if you decide to integrate Watchers chat into your content platform or add Watchers' tools as a second screen for broadcasting, users can quickly dive into dynamic chats. Personalizing profiles with nicknames and avatars, users express themselves via text, emojis, and stickers. Watchers' chats allow reactions, responses, animated emojis, and essential moderation tools for users to get a friendly, healthy, and—since now—multilingual environment.

The new chat feature from Watchers allows users to communicate in their preferred language while the tool automatically translates the messages for other users in the chat. This means that a user can type in French, for example, and another user can read the message in English, Spanish, or any other language they choose. All of them easily understand each other without any additional clicks or actions. This breakthrough technology not only makes communication easier and more efficient, but also promotes inclusivity and diversity within online communities.

With the rise of globalisation and the increasing diversity of online communities, effective communication between users who speak different languages has become a pressing issue. Watchers recognised this challenge and set out to find a solution.

For more information, visit Watchers' website at https://watchers.io.

About Watchers:

‘Watchers provides community-building tools for content platforms: text chats, audio streams, engagement and copy-widgets, an AI bot, and advanced moderation. Watchers solution is suitable for any platform with users and topics to discuss: VOD, betting, trading, educational, etc. Watchers had been selected for HYPE GVA Sports Innovation global accelerator (2022) and as a promising AI start-up for Aim High Accelerator program by AWS.