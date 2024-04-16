Announcing the Outstanding Achievements: Winners of the 2024 Merit Awards for Marketing and Communications
The most exceptional minds in Marketing and Communications have been celebrated as the winners of the prestigious 2024 Merit Awards.IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The most exceptional minds in the field of Marketing and Communications have been celebrated as the winners of the prestigious 2024 Merit Awards for Marketing and Communications. Recognizing excellence, innovation, and strategic prowess, the awards honor individuals and organizations who have demonstrated outstanding achievements in shaping and advancing the industry.
This year's winners represent a diverse spectrum of talent and expertise, each making significant contributions to the ever-evolving landscape of marketing and communications. From groundbreaking campaigns to transformative initiatives, the winners have set new benchmarks for creativity, effectiveness, and impact.
"We are thrilled to recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements of this year's Merit Awards for Marketing and Communications winners," said Marie Zander, executive director of the Merit Awards. "Their creativity, innovation, and dedication have not only raised the bar for excellence but have also inspired and influenced the future direction of our industry."
2024 Merit Awards for Marketing and Communications winners are:
Category: Brand Activation and Excellence
Gold: Haven Mark Partners - A Haven Tower Group Platform
Silver: DailyPay
Category: Communications & Measurement & Reporting Innovation
Gold: 10Fold
Silver: F5
Category: Communications/PR agency
Gold: Lexington Public Relations
Silver: Global Results Communications
Category: Content/Based Storytelling
Gold: SPX FLOW
Silver: Edelman
Category: Content Marketing
Gold: Invisory
Silver: Highline
Category: Events & Observances
Gold: The ACE Agency
Silver: Birdeye
Category: Influencer Marketing
Gold: AMP Agency
Silver: Viral Nation/Making Our Voice Heard Around the World with Audible
Category: Internal Communications
Gold: Park Place Technologies
Silver: Cisco
Category: Leader of the Year
Gold: Ruchika Batra-Birdeye
Category: Marketing Agency (Large- more than 50 people)
Gold: Viral Nation
Silver: Olgivy
Category: Marketing & Communications Technology Innovation
Gold: Foursquare
Silver: Weber Shandwick
Category: New Product or Service Launch
Gold: Park Place Technologies
Silver: AMP Agency
Category: Public Relations
Gold: Karlie Reitano PR
Silver: Global Results Communications
Category: PR for an Existing Service
Gold: Mastercard Economic Insights: State of the Consumer
Category: PR Innovation of the Year
Gold: Elizabeth Edwards / Engagement Science Lab
Category: Publication/Magazine
Gold: Field X Fashion Presented by U.S. Polo Assn.
Category: Social Media Based Marketing
Gold: Viral Nation: Doing #EduTok Differently with Chegg
Silver: Alex Khassa / Clients Blackbox, Inc.
About Merit Awards
Designed to recognize the efforts put forth by global industries and the markets they serve, the Merit Awards will acknowledge companies that have contributed to the continued growth of the market. The Merit Awards are judged by industry executives, Merit Awards staff, members of the media and consultants. For more information please visit our website at http://www.merit-awards.com
