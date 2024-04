Announcing the Outstanding Achievements: Winners of the 2024 Merit Awards for Marketing and Communications

Merit Awards

The most exceptional minds in Marketing and Communications have been celebrated as the winners of the prestigious 2024 Merit Awards.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The most exceptional minds in the field of Marketing and Communications have been celebrated as the winners of the prestigious 2024 Merit Awards for Marketing and Communications. Recognizing excellence, innovation, and strategic prowess, the awards honor individuals and organizations who have demonstrated outstanding achievements in shaping and advancing the industry.This year's winners represent a diverse spectrum of talent and expertise, each making significant contributions to the ever-evolving landscape of marketing and communications. From groundbreaking campaigns to transformative initiatives, the winners have set new benchmarks for creativity, effectiveness, and impact."We are thrilled to recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements of this year's Merit Awards for Marketing and Communications winners," said Marie Zander, executive director of the Merit Awards. "Their creativity, innovation, and dedication have not only raised the bar for excellence but have also inspired and influenced the future direction of our industry."2024 Merit Awards for Marketing and Communications winners are:Category: Brand Activation and ExcellenceGold: Haven Mark Partners - A Haven Tower Group PlatformSilver: DailyPayCategory: Communications & Measurement & Reporting InnovationGold: 10FoldSilver: F5Category: Communications/PR agencyGold: Lexington Public RelationsSilver: Global Results CommunicationsCategory: Content/Based StorytellingGold: SPX FLOWSilver: EdelmanCategory: Content MarketingGold: InvisorySilver: HighlineCategory: Events & ObservancesGold: The ACE AgencySilver: BirdeyeCategory: Influencer MarketingGold: AMP AgencySilver: Viral Nation/Making Our Voice Heard Around the World with AudibleCategory: Internal CommunicationsGold: Park Place TechnologiesSilver: CiscoCategory: Leader of the YearGold: Ruchika Batra-BirdeyeCategory: Marketing Agency (Large- more than 50 people)Gold: Viral NationSilver: OlgivyCategory: Marketing & Communications Technology InnovationGold: FoursquareSilver: Weber ShandwickCategory: New Product or Service LaunchGold: Park Place TechnologiesSilver: AMP AgencyCategory: Public RelationsGold: Karlie Reitano PRSilver: Global Results CommunicationsCategory: PR for an Existing ServiceGold: Mastercard Economic Insights: State of the ConsumerCategory: PR Innovation of the YearGold: Elizabeth Edwards / Engagement Science LabCategory: Publication/MagazineGold: Field X Fashion Presented by U.S. Polo Assn.Category: Social Media Based MarketingGold: Viral Nation: Doing #EduTok Differently with CheggSilver: Alex Khassa / Clients Blackbox, Inc.The 2024 Merit Awards for Human Resources www.merit-awards.com is now open.About Merit AwardsDesigned to recognize the efforts put forth by global industries and the markets they serve, the Merit Awards will acknowledge companies that have contributed to the continued growth of the market. The Merit Awards are judged by industry executives, Merit Awards staff, members of the media and consultants. For more information please visit our website at http://www.merit-awards.com