Seven historical sites across the EU receive the European Heritage Label

Today, the Commission awarded the 2023 European Heritage Label to seven sites across the continent, recognising their key role in the history and culture of Europe.

They are: Cisterscapes – Cistercian Landscapes Connecting Europe (Austria, Czechia, Germany, Poland, Slovenia); the Monastery of San Jerónimo de Yuste (Spain); Our Lord in the Attic Museum (the Netherlands); the Royal Theatre Toone (Belgium); the Kalevala (Finland); the Romanian Athenaeum (Romania) and Sant’Anna di Stazzema (Italy).

Iliana Ivanova, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, said: “My heartfelt congratulations to the seven sites receiving the award today and the teams behind them. This brings the number of European Heritage Label sites to 67 in total. Together, they deepen our understanding and appreciation of Europe’s culture and history. I encourage everyone to visit the sites: every single one is a unique and enriching experience.”

The European Heritage Label is awarded to monuments, natural or urban sites, but also cultural objects, goods and intangible heritage. It acknowledges their key role in the European history and culture as well as in the formation of what is now the European Union. It also encourages Heritage Sites to use digital technologies to offer a broader and modern perspective of identity, dialogue, cohesion and creativity.

Working under the responsibility of the Commission, a panel of independent experts made this selection from a pool of 16 candidates previously shortlisted by the EU Member States participating in the selection process this year. The winners will be invited to the European Heritage Label Award Ceremony in Antwerp (Belgium) on 17 April 2024.