Commission endorses positive preliminary assessment of the second payment request of €336 million to Latvia under the Recovery and Resilience Facility

Yesterday, the Commission endorsed a positive preliminary assessment of Latvia’s second payment request for €335.7 million (net of pre-financing) under the Recovery and Resilience Facility the centrepiece of NextGenerationEU.

Following its assessment of the payment request, submitted on 22 December 2023, the Commission has concluded on a preliminary basis that Latvia has satisfactorily completed the 40 milestones and 3 targets set out in the Council Implementing Decision for the second instalment.

The payment request covers important steps in the delivery of 23 reforms and 20 investments that will drive positive change for citizens and businesses in Latvia in the areas of higher education, digitalisation, healthcare, affordable housing, energy efficiency, clean mobility, customs and tax compliance.

The Commission has sent its preliminary assessment of Latvia’s fulfilment of the milestones and targets required for this payment to the Economic and Financial Committee (EFC), which now has four weeks to deliver its opinion. Depending on the outcome, the payment to Latvia can take place following the EFC’s opinion, and the adoption of a payment decision by the Commission.