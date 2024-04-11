President of the Eurogroup, Paschal Donohoe, is in Luxembourg for bilateral meetings with Luxembourg authorities and to chair the Eurogroup

President of the Eurogroup and Minister for Public Expenditure, National Development Plan Delivery and Reform, Paschal Donohoe, is in Luxembourg on 11 and 12 April 2024.

He will be received for an audience with the H.R.H. the Grand Duke of Luxembourg. He will also have a bilateral meeting with the Luxembourg Finance Minister Gilles Roth which will focus on the euro area economic outlook, budgetary policy coordination, and the follow-up to the Eurogroup agreement on the future of the Capital Markets Union.

He will then chair the Eurogroup meeting.

As we begin the second quarter of the year, I look forward to building on the strong momentum the Eurogroup has generated by agreeing a statement on the concrete next steps to deepen Europe’s Capital Markets Union.

In April we will continue the Eurogroup’s focus on the competitiveness of the euro area with a discussion on the impact of trade performance and trade fragmentation. We will also exchange views in preparation of next week’s IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, DC. Before the Eurogroup meeting I am honoured to have an opportunity to meet with the Grand Duke of Luxembourg at his residence where I will speak on the Eurogroup’s work priorities and goals for the rest of the year. I am also delighted to have a bilateral meeting with my Eurogroup colleague, Minister Gilles Roth.